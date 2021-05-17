Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 279 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $286.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.09. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

