Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $650,727.72 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.01255235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00062715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00115351 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

