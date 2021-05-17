SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SKYT opened at $19.67 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $22.42.
About SkyWater Technology
