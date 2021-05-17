SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SKYT opened at $19.67 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

