Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.74.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

