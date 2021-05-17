Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $60.59 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.