Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.08.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
