Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

