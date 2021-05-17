Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTLK opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,221.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

