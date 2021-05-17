ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ISSDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Danske cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ISS A/S stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

