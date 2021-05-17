Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

