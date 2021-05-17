Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) PT at €64.61

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.61 ($76.01).

Several analysts have commented on VNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Vonovia stock opened at €51.02 ($60.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €47.44 ($55.81) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

