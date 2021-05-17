Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3,328.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 568,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.