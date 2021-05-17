Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

