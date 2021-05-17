Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $131,000 in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 35.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

