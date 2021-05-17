3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $204.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $134.20 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.