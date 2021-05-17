Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $155.35 and a 52 week high of $238.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

