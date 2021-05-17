Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,527 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $27,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

