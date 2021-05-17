Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 657,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 656,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,407,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $35.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

