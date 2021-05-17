Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of UAL opened at $55.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

