Keebeck Alpha LP Has $746,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,531,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,960,000 after buying an additional 97,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MS stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

