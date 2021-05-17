Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 35,757 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $10,157,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 529.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

