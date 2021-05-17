Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 87,851 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,851 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

General Electric stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

