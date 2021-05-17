Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Sells $113,260.00 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.48.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.