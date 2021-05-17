Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 160 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

