Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $324,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

