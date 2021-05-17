Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

