Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 146,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 54.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 95.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.20 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

