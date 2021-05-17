Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,674 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,118,285. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

