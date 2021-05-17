Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,775 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

