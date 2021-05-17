590 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.38 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.82. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

