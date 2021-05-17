Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

