Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.25 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.47 and a 200-day moving average of $292.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

