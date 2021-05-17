Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

