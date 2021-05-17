Morgan Stanley Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $66.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,259,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

