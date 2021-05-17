FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $136.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.19 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.