The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

GBX opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

