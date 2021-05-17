Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $240,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

