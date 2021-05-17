Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $178.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

