Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,914,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 661,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.38 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

