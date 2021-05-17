Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.