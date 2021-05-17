Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 30,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 925,000 shares of company stock worth $4,028,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

