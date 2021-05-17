Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $216,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $48.60.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,419. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

