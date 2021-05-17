Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $2,976,000.

SLAMU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

