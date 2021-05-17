Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $270,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,250,000.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock valued at $633,638,744.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $35.62 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

