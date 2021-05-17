Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $8,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

