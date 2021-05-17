Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.52.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

