Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 105.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.01 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.