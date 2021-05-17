Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after acquiring an additional 201,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $163.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

