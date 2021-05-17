Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett Purchases 37,000 Shares of Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$10,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,428,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$399,879.76.

Alexander David Birkett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Alexander David Birkett bought 65,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,340.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Alexander David Birkett bought 47,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,825.00.

Shares of AGC opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.07 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. Amarillo Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a current ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Amarillo Gold

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

