Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,159 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

