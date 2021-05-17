Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

